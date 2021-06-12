Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.65 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $7.52 or 0.00021008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $76.16 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

