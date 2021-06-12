Gas (GAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.65 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $7.52 or 0.00021008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $76.16 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00184262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.58 or 0.01133059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,694.12 or 0.99717912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

