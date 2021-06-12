GCN Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 60.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $111,819.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00451062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.