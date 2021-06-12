GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Position Increased by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises 0.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GDS by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $79.67. 1,624,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,562. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

