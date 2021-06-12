Geeq (GEEQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $313,961.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00802662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.85 or 0.08328529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00086850 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

