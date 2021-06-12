Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $182.87 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 182,360,931 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

