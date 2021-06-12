Gems (GEM) Achieves Market Cap of $272,154.35

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $272,154.35 and $754.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00789085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.08313488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

