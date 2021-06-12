Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches One Day Volume of $404,331.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $404,331.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

