GeneLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) Short Interest Up 306.1% in May

GeneLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 306.1% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GNLKQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. GeneLink has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

