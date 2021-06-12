Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.16% of Generac worth $650,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

