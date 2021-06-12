Genesis Shards (GS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $243,473.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $243,473.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058588 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00173719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.78 or 0.01122724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.47 or 1.00080831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

