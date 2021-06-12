Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00010035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and $2.70 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

