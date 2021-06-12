GenesisX Market Capitalization Reaches $57,651.55 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $57,651.55 and approximately $230.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

