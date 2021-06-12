GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the May 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 176,846,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,834,531. GenTech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

