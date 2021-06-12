GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 33,094 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 9.3% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $58,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $73.92. 6,912,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,830. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

