GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $44.98 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 7.2% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $488.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.45 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

