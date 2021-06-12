GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $50.39 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 8.0% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.96. 5,378,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.43. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

