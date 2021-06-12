Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post sales of $328.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.80 million and the lowest is $326.00 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $285.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

