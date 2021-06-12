Gifto (GTO) One Day Volume Hits $81.22 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Gifto has a market cap of $46.39 million and approximately $81.22 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00784657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.81 or 0.08268469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00086367 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

