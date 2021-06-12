Girard Partners LTD. Has $23.19 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $184.01 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

