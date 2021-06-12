Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GVDBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,453.00 and a 1 year high of $4,519.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,173.94.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

