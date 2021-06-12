Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GVDBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,453.00 and a 1 year high of $4,519.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,173.94.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

