Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.48. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 311,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$61.07 million and a PE ratio of -51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 2,829,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,159,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,284,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,166,809. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,859,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,390.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

