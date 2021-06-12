Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY remained flat at $$79.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Glanbia alerts:

GLAPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.