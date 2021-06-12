GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,551.13 ($20.27).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,403.40 ($18.34) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,342.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The company has a market capitalization of £70.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

