GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,408.20 ($18.40). GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at GBX 1,403.40 ($18.34), with a volume of 5,580,939 shares trading hands.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,544.47 ($20.18).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.29. The company has a market cap of £70.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 76.78%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.