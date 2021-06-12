Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 330.75 ($4.32). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 329.10 ($4.30), with a volume of 35,797,584 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.89 ($4.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.14. The company has a market capitalization of £43.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

