Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.27. Glencore shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 170,608 shares.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

