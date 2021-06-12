Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the May 13th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66. Glencore has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

