Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post sales of $79.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.15 million to $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $347.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.25 million to $362.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $413.72 million, with estimates ranging from $376.25 million to $451.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

