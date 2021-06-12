Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Shares Up 0.9%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.24. 125,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 263,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.