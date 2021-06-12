Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 147.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

