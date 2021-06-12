Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 331.1% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

