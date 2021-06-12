GoByte Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $454,155.51 and $99.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001276 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

