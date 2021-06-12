Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 313.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Gogo worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gogo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gogo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

