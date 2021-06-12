Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of GARPY opened at $18.33 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43.
About Golden Agri-Resources
