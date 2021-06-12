Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $320,598.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00169902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00196671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.37 or 0.01135594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.10 or 1.00108175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

