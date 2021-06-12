Golden Goose Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $404,007.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.01151765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.19 or 0.99722870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

