Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,893,751 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $232,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,000.1% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 418,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 398,347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

