Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 27,666 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.28% of Targa Resources worth $238,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 1,933,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,122. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

