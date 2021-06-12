Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 405,677 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.61% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $429,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $307.07. The stock had a trading volume of 290,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.33 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

