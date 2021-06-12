Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 479,090 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Parker-Hannifin worth $374,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.98. The company had a trading volume of 771,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

