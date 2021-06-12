Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.49% of Ball worth $415,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,987. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

