Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.75% of Burlington Stores worth $347,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

