Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $279,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.83. 752,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

