Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 507,726 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of AMETEK worth $221,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 673,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.