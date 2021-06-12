Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 92,474 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,474 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Veeva Systems worth $249,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $299.21. 661,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.75 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.