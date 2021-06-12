Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Invitation Homes worth $265,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,608. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

