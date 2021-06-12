Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395,831 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $427,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.92. 1,098,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,630. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

