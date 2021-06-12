Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $288.16 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Truist Financial worth $288,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.99. 4,164,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

