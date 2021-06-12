Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,445 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of AON worth $371,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.02. Aon plc has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

